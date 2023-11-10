Kozhikode police summons Suresh Gopi over journalist's complaint

Kozhikode: The police have summoned actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi for questioning following a complaint from a female journalist, alleging misconduct on his part. In the summoning letter, he has been instructed to appear at the Nadakkavu station on or before November 18 for the questioning.

The woman journalist filed a complaint about the incident with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 28. According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder, persisting even after she twice pushed his hand away during a media address. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu station.

The Kerala Women's Commission has requested a comprehensive report from the police after receiving the journalist's complaint. The police may submit their report during the Commission's next session in Kozhikode. Commission Chairperson P Sathi Devi remarked that this is a serious matter, and strict action will be taken against anyone targeting the complainant through social media.

The incident has sparked widespread controversy on social media, drawing criticism from both politicians and media figures. In response, Suresh Gopi issued an apology over the matter.