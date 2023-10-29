Case against Suresh Gopi: Police to record complainant’s statement

Kozhikode: The Nadakkavu police have registered a case against actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, former Member of Parliament, on a complaint that he had misbehaved with a woman journalist. The case was registered under IPC Section 354 (A-1, 4) for sexual harassment by physically contacting a woman by unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. Police will take further action after recording the statement of the complainant.



The woman journalist had submitted a complaint to the City Police Commissioner on Saturday. The case was registered after the complaint was forwarded to the Town Assistant Commissioner for further action. At the same time, Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi has sought a report from the police on the issue after receiving a complaint from the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

As the incident sparked controversy after the video went viral, Suresh Gopi issued an apology Saturday morning. He said that he had treated the woman like a daughter and would like to apologise to her like a father. He claimed that he had tried to contact the complainant over the phone several times to issue an apology but she didn't respond. Later, Suresh Gopi tendered his apology through a Facebook post.

The controversial incident took place when Suresh Gopi was speaking to the media at a hotel in Kozhikode on Friday. The woman journalist said that the incident had caused her severe mental anguish and hurt her self-esteem. She declared that she would take legal action against Suresh Gopi to prevent the recurrence of such incidents with anyone else.

R Kiran Babu, the State general secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, had submitted a complaint to the Women’s Commission, stating that Suresh Gopi’s action amounted to insulting the working women and demanded strict action against such behaviour. Following this, the Women’s Commission Chairperson sought a report from the City Police Commissioner.

Speaking in Delhi, Sathidevi said that even the complainant did not consider Suresh Gopi’s apology as being sincere and that the issue could not be closed with a mere apology. The Women’s Commission warned that strict action would be taken if anyone launched a cyberattack against the woman journalist in support of Suresh Gopi.

R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education said that Suresh Gopi’s action was patterned in the mode of feudal lord. Minister for Cooperation and registration V N Vasavan also criticised the actor turned-politician and added that such behaviour is not suitable for a politician. He added that the government will take action over the complaint. Health minister Veena George also extended solidarity with the woman journalist and slammed Suresh Gopi.

“I support the woman journalist on the issue. The person who experienced the incident has the voice to clarify whether it was a good touch or a bad touch. Such a conduct is not expected from a political leader,” said Veena George.

At the same time, BJP leaders including Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai defended Suresh Gopi in the issue.

“ He is an actor who never misbehaves with anyone. The intention of the conduct only matters. Tapping on the shoulder while speaking with a woman of his daughter’s age need not become a subject for controversy,” said P S Sreedharan Pillai.