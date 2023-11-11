Forest dept launches ‘Ayyan app’ to assist Sabarimala pilgrims

Peerumedu: The Kerala Forest Department has launched a dedicated app in five languages.to assist Sabarimala pilgrims during the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The ‘Ayyan’ app can be used for any information and assistance on the traditional trekking path to the hill temple, besides medical emergencies, police, forest department, and the fire force. The etiquette and general guidelines that the devotees are required to follow during the pilgrimage are included in the app, besides information on the Sabarimala temple and the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The ‘Ayyan’ app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The app can also be downloaded by scanning the QR code at the entry points of the forest routes. The app will be functional in both online and offline modes and also offer warnings and emergency helpline numbers on selected routes.

The Ayyan app was developed by the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division, with the technical support of Leopard Tech Lab Private Ltd.