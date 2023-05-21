One more person held for performing puja in protected forest near Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: The forest department on Sunday arrested one more person found performing puja at an out of bounds forest area in Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala.

Chandrasekharan alias Kannan, a resident of Kumily, was nabbed from his hideout in Idukki.



A few days ago, forest officials arrested Karuppayya and Sabu Mathew, two officials from Gavi Forest Development Corporation in connection with the case.

In the meantime, police and forest officials have intensified the search for Narayanaswami, the Tamil Nadu priest who had performed puja by trespassing into the protected forest range a few days ago.

A source said Chandrasekharan acted as the mediator between Narayanaswami and the two arrested officials.

The Tamil priest, along with three others, reached Ponnambalamedu and performed the puja, the police said.

Reportedly the two officials guided the priest and others to Ponnambalamedu through a forest path from Pachakanam.

For their help, in return, supervisor Karuppayya received Rs 3,000 and watcher Mathew received 2,000 as reward, reports said. Further investigation by the forest department revealed Chandrasekharan's involvement in the case.

The Kerala forest department has registered a case under non-bailable sections against the aforesaid persons for trespassing into Ponnambalamedu in the protected forest area near Sabarimala and performing such rituals there.

If found guilty, the charges against Narayanaswami, under section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and section 27 of Kerala Forest Act 1961 -- for trespassing into a protected forest area -- carry a maximum sentence of seven-year jail term.

The only persons allowed entry into these areas are Forest Department staff on duty and visitors who have obtained permission from the chief wildlife warden or other officials.

The forest department’s report submitted before a local court said identities of Narayanawami’s accomplices are yet to be ascertained.