Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

7 injured during clash at staff council meet in Kozhikode school

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Clash during the staff council meet at Eravannoor AUP school. Photo: Screengrab
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Seven people were injured in a clash during the staff council meet at Eravannoor AUP school here on Monday.

A teacher at the school Suprina, her husband Shaji, other teachers of the same school P Ummer, V Veena, K Muhammad Asif, Anupama and MK Jasla were injured after the incident. They are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

National Teachers Union (NTU) district leader Shaji, a teacher at another school had arrived at the school to take his wife Suprina and son home.
Other teachers have complained that Shaji assaulted them during the staff council meeting. However, Suprina and Shaji allege that they were attacked. Suprina is also the sub-district treasurer of the NTU.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.