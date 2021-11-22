Teachers burn their fingers to run mid-day meal scheme

Kozhikode: The preparation of midday meal has been a headache for those in charge of schools across Kerala. With the Kerala government yet to increase funds for it, several headmasters and headmistresses are left with no option but to keep ready provisions and vegetables even by spending own resources.

Though three weeks have passed since the schools reopened in Kerala after a long shutdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds meant for each student for the popular midday meal scheme has not been increased yet by the state government.

The government is still granting funds based on rates fixed in 2016. But considering the existing price of milk and cooking gas, headmasters and headmistresses are finding it difficult to manage the affairs with the available funds.

At present they are raising funds by borrowing money and also taking contribution from teachers and others to keep the midday meal scheme running.

In pre-Covid days schools used to function five days a week. However, now schools are functioning six day a week. The funds required for the additional days too add to the burden.

As per the conditions laid down for the scheme, wood is not permitted for cooking, but cooking gas is mandatory.

Expense calculation

The students are to be provided rice, avial, thoran, and a curry for the mid-day meal. The Government provides rice but the schools have to bear the transportation charges. Moreover, milk has to given on two days and eggs on one day.

It is estimated Rs 24 is incurred for each child and of this amount milk and eggs alone cost Rs 21, assuming Rs 15 for milk and Rs 5-6 for egg.

The government is allocating a maximum of Rs 24 per student for three meals in a week. The allocation is calculated based on the number of students. In schools with 150 students Rs 8 is allotted per student for one meal. The amount is Rs 7 and Rs 6 for schools having more than 150 and 500 students, respectively.

This means of the Rs 24 given by the government only Rs 3 is left. All other inputs have to be managed by utilising this money.

The objective of the popular midday meal scheme is to provide hot cooked meal to children of primary and upper primary classes.

Recently, the central government renamed the midday meal scheme as 'PM Poshan' in tune with the latest focus on a child’s nutritional levels rather than just providing a meal.