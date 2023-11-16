KSRTC's luxury Benz coach for Nava Kerala Sadas to be rented out after event

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC's special Benz luxury coach procured for the commute of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers during the Nava Kerala Sadas from November 18 to December 24 will be rented out after the event.

“The bus which has several facilities including toilet will be deployed to operate ‘Budget Tourism’ services,” said Biju Prabhakar, Chief Managing Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Chief Minister, 20 ministers, and the Chief Secretary will travel on the bus during the Nava Kerala Sadas campaign. The KSRTC has given training to an aide of the Chief Minister, besides two others. Drivers for the trip were also chosen and given adequate training.

The Corporation is rolling out a Benz bus though it already has costlier Volvo buses in its possession. The luxury bus is the first of its kind owned by the KSRTC. Besides the special bus procured for Nava Kerala Sadas, the KSRTC is buying two other Benz buses. They will be used for Budget Tourism, and for renting out to private individuals for purposes like tours and marriages. While one is a luxury sleeper class, the third is a seater type.

Cost

Out of the Rs 1.05 crore sanctioned for the purchase of the bus, the Benz chassis alone cost Rs 44 lakh. The remaining amount was spent on body building.

SM Kannappa Automobiles based in Karnataka manufactured the body of the bus. The Bharat Benz chassis model of 1624 was handed over for body construction in September. Those closely associated with the sector say that on an average, the body will cost around Rs 35 lakh. The cost will also vary depending on the increase in facilities.

Purchased bus to reduce expenses

The Finance Department had earlier clarified that the Treasury restrictions do not apply to the purchase of buses. The money for purchasing the bus was allocated as additional funds over the amount sanctioned in the budget. The Finance Department's approval is required to change bills above Rs 5 lakh. To overcome this, the Treasury control was exempted.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the special bus, which will facilitate travel by the Chief Minister and the ministers to attend the Nava Kerala sadas, was procured to cut the government’s expenses. Imagine the cost of using 21 minister cars, along with pilot and escort vehicles, for a month and a half from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. The bus doesn't have as much luxury as the media has touted," the minister said.

Special features

The 12-metre-long special bus boasts of modern facilities similar to that of caravans. Out of the 25 seats, the first one in the front is a specially designed automatic reclining seat for the chief minister. Other facilities include a bio-toilet costing Rs 11 lakh, fridge, microwave oven, special dining area, and washbasin.

The bus will feature an attractive exterior look with its body painted in chocolate brown colour. While the rule stipulates that the contract carriage buses should feature only white colour, the brown colour has been chosen on the special direction of the Transport Department.

The bus will bear the special registration number starting with ‘KL-15’, allotted to KSRTC.