Nava Kerala bus to operate tourist service soon; reaches Bengaluru for makeover

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala bus, which played a prominent role in Kerala politics for a month will begin service for tourists soon after a small transformation in Bengaluru. As per reports, the bus was taken to the manufacturing company in Bengaluru for some changes ahead of launching the service.



This luxury bus made headlines for carrying the Chief Minister and his cabinet to the venues of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme. After the refurbishment, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will take over the bus for operating service under its budget tourism project.

Various changes are planned, including modifications to the 'reclining seat' designated for the Chief Minister, which gained attention even before the trip. This seat will be removed and preserved at the central works depot in Thiruvananthapuram's Pappanam. The 'lift' installed to assist the passengers in boarding the bus will also undergo some changes, say reports. While the windows of the bus will be replaced, the washroom will be retained.

According to officials, the bus will return to Kerala within two weeks and start operating tourist service soon.

Following the conclusion of the Nava Kerala Sadas tour in Ernakulam, the bus, which costs Rs 1.05 crore, was sent for a 'facelift' to the manufacturing company, SM Kannappa Automobiles in Bengaluru.

When the government announced the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Opposition had heavily criticized the purchase of the luxury bus. However, the government had clarified that the bus would be handed over to the KSRTC after the Nava Kerala Sadas tour.

Meanwhile, CPM central committee member A K Balan suggested that if the "Cabinet bus" is placed for sale, it will fetch double its purchase price. Many individuals have already expressed interest in buying the bus. Balan emphasized that preserving the bus in a museum after 15 years would attract thousands of visitors, considering its historical importance. Therefore, there should be no campaign claiming that the bus purchase incurred a loss, Balan argued.