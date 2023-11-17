Welfare pension row: Aggrieved Mariyakutty set to open two-front legal battle

Idukki: Mariyakutty, 87, of Millumpadi, near Adimaly, and her friend Annamma Ouseph,80, who were in the news for their protest against the delay in the disbursal of welfare pension, is all set for a two-pronged legal battle.

Mariyakutty and Annamma Ouseph held earthen pots and sought alms after the Bamboo Workers Welfare Fund Board failed to pay the welfare pension for the past four months.

Mariyakutty would file a defamation suit in the Adimali magistrate court and also approach the High Court seeking immediate disbursal of welfare pension.

Mariyakutty told mediapersons in Adimaly on Friday that she would be filing a defamation case against Deshabhimani newspaper, the CPM’s mouthpiece, for carrying a news saying she owned an acre-and-half of land at Pazhampillichal at Mannamkandam Village, near Adimaly. The newspaper had also said that she owned two houses that were being rented out and her daughter worked abroad. [Mariyakutty had sought details of land she owned from the Mannamkandam village officer, who, in turn, certified that she owned no land under his jurisdiction].

Advocate Pratheesh Prabha, counsel for Mariyakkuty, said the defamation case, to be filed in the Adiamly magistrate court, will be against Deshabhimani and ‘several others’ who spread the false news. He said his client would also seek a directive for timely disbursal of pension in future, as well. Several organisations, including the Youth Congress, had offered support to the octogenarians. Advocate Pratheesha Prabha, the district working president of BDJS, said he would appear free-of-cost for Mariyakkuty.

Mariyakutty said the rejoinder carried by the newspaper regretting the hasty and erroneous publication of the news item would not suffice. She said the CPM leaders concerned should apologise to her in person for her to withdraw the legal action. “Otherwise, the CPM leaders will have to show me the land, houses, and my daughter who is working abroad,” she said.

BJP district general secretary VN Suresh said actor Suresh Gopi had asked the BJP functionaries in Adimaly to inquire about the status of the elderly women, just ahead of his visit. [Suresh Gopi called on Mariyakutty and Annamma Ouseph in Adimaly on Friday].

“Suresh Gopi has promised Rs 3,200 (Rs 1,600 each) to Mariyakutty and Annamma from his Rajya Sabha pension on a monthly basis. The duo has also been invited to the wedding function of his daughter,” VN Suresh said.