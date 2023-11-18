Fake ID cards in Youth Cong elections: 8-member SIT formed to probe case

Thiruvananthapuram: An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged use of fake identity cards to vote in the Youth Congress elections.

The team, comprising officials from the Cyber Police, will be led by the Museum SHO (Station House Office). Thiruvananthapuram DCP and Cantonment SI will supervise the probe.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress will take the statements of the candidates and voters. Those who have complained to the organisation will also be questioned. The investigation will focus on the application used to make the fake voter IDs, besides probing the ulterior motive of creating such an app. The investigation report is to be submitted to the Election Commission within five days.

BJP district secretary V V Rajesh had submitted a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding an inquiry into the incident. The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, also sought action from the Central Election Commission on the issue.

The incident came to light after candidates who contested in the Youth Congress elections filed a complaint with the Congress alleging irregularities. It was stated in the complaint to the national leadership that the identity card issued by the Election Commission was forged.

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Friday expressed confidence that it was nearly impossible to generate the new voter identity cards with authentication features like a hologram.

BJP state president K Surendran had alleged that the Congress produced 1.25 lakh fake identity cards for the recently held Youth Congress elections. "Though the cards were used for the Youth Congress' organizational election, it is an issue affecting national security," Surendran said.

Rahul Mamkoottathil was elected the state president of the Indian Youth Congress on November 14. Abin Varkey came second. Both Rahul and Abin were general secretaries in the previous state committee headed by Shafi Parambil. Rahul and Abin have dismissed the allegations raised by Surendran.