Nava Kerala Sadas: No entry for media during morning meeting

Kannur: The government on Monday banned media personnel from attending the morning meeting at Nava Kerala Sadas venue after the presence of IUML leader N A Aboobacker triggered a political row.



The morning meeting was held at 9 am. Though journalists were allowed to participate in the press conference addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they were allowed into the hall only five minutes before the start of the meet.

IUML's Aboobacker was one of the VIPs who attended the morning meeting at Chengala panchayat in Kasaragod on Sunday. His presence at the LDF government's outreach programme made headlines as the opposition UDF has boycotted the event.

On Sunday, Aboobacker also lauded the programme while addressing the media. The visuals triggered a controversy forcing IUML to summon an emergency meeting. Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikunnu condemned Aboobacker's act and asserted that action would be taken against him.

“Panakkad Shihab Ali Thangal has already instructed IUML members to refrain from Nava Kerala Sadas. So, IUML state leadership will discuss action against Aboobaker,” said Nellikunnu.

Rubbishing the Chief Minister's statement, he asserted that none of the Muslim League MLAs wish to attend the programme.

On Monday, the programme has commenced at Payyannur constituency in Kannur district. In Payannur, 20 counters are opened for submitting complaints. Special counters are functioning for the elderly, women and differently-abled.

Meanwhile, official sources said that they have received 14,600 complaints in the Kasaragod district.