Nava Kerala Sadas: Opposition tried to incite violence, says CM Pinarayi

Kannur:∙Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Opposition of trying to create violence in various ways during the Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government's outreach programme. "But people remained remarkably restrained," he said. he was addressing the anniversary meeting of the Parapram conference.

"The Opposition tried to create various kinds of violence. So far, no leader has publicly said that he would attack. Leader of the Opposition tried to stir up tension during Nava Kerala Sadas. They sent assailants armed with logs with nails on them, chilli powder etc. But people remained restrained. The Congress could not stoke the fire as much as it expected.

(The meeting held at Parapram in Pinarai village of Kannur district at the end of December 1939 is known as the Pinarayi-Parapram conference. The Kerala state unit of the Communist Party of India was formally formed after this meer. All the prominent leaders of the Congress Socialist Party of Kerala took part in this meeting.)

Pinarayi said the Central government has a grudge against Kerala. "The Center tried to abolish the pension of the poor. Interference in Kerala's financial affairs is unconstitutional. The Union Minister was forced to say that Kerala was not being neglected as a result of the Nava Kerala Sadas," he said.

BJP has no acceptance in Kerala. That is the reason for the party's anti-Kerala attitude. "Congress also has a similar anti-Kerala attitude," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also criticized BJP's Sneha Yatra, an outreach programme aimed at connecting with the Christian community in the state. "If you go to the polls after putting the nation to shame, will the people listen? Protection should be given when it is due," he added.