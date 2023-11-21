Wayanad POCSO convict gets further jail term in another minor-abuse case

Wayanad: A 37-year-old man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 7,000 by a Fast Track Special Court for attempting to sexually abuse girls on a school ground.

Madhu, a native of Nadavayal was convicted by Judge KR Sunilkumar for the crime under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act that took place in August 2022. A month ago, Madhu was convicted to five years rigorous imprisonment in a similar case.

The case from 2022 was registered at the Panamaram Police by Inspector KA Elizabeth. Later, sub-inspector Vimal Chandran probed and submitted the charge sheet. Senior civil police officer Mercy Augustine and additional sub-inspector Vinod Joseph were also part of the investigation team.

Public Prosecutor Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.