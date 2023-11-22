Nava Kerala Sadas a publicity stunt, not useful for public: Chennithala

Kozhikode: Terming Nava Kerala Sadas an LDF's publicity stunt before the upcoming general election, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government's outreach programme was nothing but an utter failure and waste of public funds.



Though the projected intention is to receive complaints from the public, the Sadas is not at all useful for people, he said. “They can't even give a complaint directly to the CM or to any ministers. Now, people are aware of this. They know they have been fooled,” Chennithala said in a press meet. He was in Kozhikode a day ahead of UDF's Palestine Solidarity Rally.

“The LDF is using the government machinery for its election campaign. There is no development in the state. Many of the projects have stalled or got delayed. The Nava Kerala Sadas must suggest a solution to this. Instead, they are wasting crores of rupees on publicity,” he said.

“When the government announced Sadas, we expected the Cabinet to conduct a programme like the “Janasamparka Paripadi (mass outreach programme) of the late Oommen Chandy. But the Chief Minister is talking only about politics in a government programme,” Chennithala pointed out.

Chennithala said there was no need for UDF to protest against the Sadas because the programme is bound to fail and it would have a countereffect on LDF. “We are happy about the programme,” he said.

He declared that no local self-government bodies ruled by UDF would give funds to the Nava Kerala Sadas; neither would opposition MLA attend the programme, he said

“By justifying the brutal attack on Youth Congress workers by DYFI activists, the chief minister was given a licence to attack. Pinarayi sometimes forgets that he is the Chief Minister of the state. He talks like a party secretary; everybody has the right to protest,” Chennithala said.

He also ridiculed the CPM's attempt to woo the Muslim League away from UDF. “League is a part of the UDF and stay united and discuss each and every issue,” he said.

Talking about the Palestine Solidarity Rally to be held in Kozhikode on Thursday, Chennithala said CPM will never be invited. “We will never invite them. Let them solve their confusion over their stand on the issue first,” he said.