CUSAT stampede: Govt cancels Nava Kerala Sadas celebrations

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has summoned an emergency meeting at the Government guest house in Kozhikode after four students were killed and several injured in a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology here on Saturday. The CM condoled the death of the students.



Minister P Rajeeve who represents Ernakulam district in the cabinet and higher education minister R Bindu will reach Kochi to take stock of the situation. Health Minister Veena George told the media that she will coordinate the health department's activities from Kozhikode.

The state government has cancelled all cultural and art events planned in connection with the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode to mourn the tragedy.

In a statement, the CM also directed to ensure treatment to all injured and asserted that matters that led to the incident will be examined in detail.

Four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during a musical concert inside the CUSAT campus here on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, students inside the Cochin University campus were enjoying a live musical event of well-known singer Nikhita Gandhi which was interrupted by sudden rains that led the audience to scamper for shelter.

Several students were injured in the stampede that ensued as students rushed to sheltered areas during the downpour. Four students including two boys and two girls lost their lives while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

The condition of five students is critical. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital and Kinder Hospital.

(With PTI inputs)