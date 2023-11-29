Clashes erupt between police, Youth Congress during protest march in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Chaos ensued in Kozhikode during a protest march carried out by the Youth Congress to the office of the Kozhikode Commissioner on Wednesday. They were protesting against Deputy Commissioner K E Baiju, who had a KSU worker in a chokehold while taking him into custody for waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently.

Police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who picked up the gas shells and threw them back at the police. Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil inaugurated the protest march. As per reports, no protesters were arrested or taken into custody.

Footage of the KSU worker being chokeholded by the DCP had become viral on social media, with many criticising the officer for resorting to a brutal tactic. In the clip, the KSU worker can be heard saying: "Please leave me, I can't breathe sir."



Youth Congress and KSU (Kerala Students Union) workers have been waving black flags at the chief minister and his entourage to register their protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas, which is the state government's public outreach programme.