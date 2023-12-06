Malayali man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia by disgruntled employees

Palakkad: A Mannarkkad native was stabbed to death allegedly by his employees near Jizan in Abha of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Cherikkapadam Abdul Majeed (45) from Pullissery in Palakkad's Mannarkkad. The incident took place on Tuesday around 9 pm in Saudi Arabia.

According to relatives and neighbours, Majeed has been running a hookah shop in Abha for the past 10 years. “It is learnt that the building owner recently asked Majeed to vacate the space following which he fired an employee hailing from West Bengal from the job. According to sources, the fired employee and two other employees, also from West Bengal, attacked Majeed after an altercation. Majeed was stabbed in the neck. Two of the assailants are already in police custody,” said Basheer Karimbanakkal, Majeed’s neighbour and member of Velungode ward in Karakurussi Grama Panchayat.

Majeed had returned to Saudi Arabia two months ago after his daughter’s wedding. His brothers Siyavudheen and Sainudheen are also working near Abha.

“Majeed’s brothers and cousins are working nearby. There are other people from our village who also work there. They have started the documentation work to send his body to Kerala,” Basheer said. The body is kept at the Al-Darb General Hospital at Jizan.