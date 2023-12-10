Pathanamthitta woman's death: Husband arrested on charges of domestic violence, abetting suicide

Pathanamthitta: Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife over a month ago. Karingamavil Tessy (29) died by suicide by jumping into the Pampa River below the Perunthenaruvi waterfalls on October 30. Her husband, K S Aravind (36), was arrested after it became clear during the investigation that he had subjected Tessy to both physical and mental harassment. The case has been filed under charges of domestic and abetment to suicide.

According to eyewitnesses, Tessy reached the waterfalls around 2 pm, took off her sandals, placed her mobile phone on a rock and jumped into the river. Despite the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and people in the area launching a search which continued into the next day, they could not find Tessy. Finally, it was the search conducted by the Erattupetta Nanmakoottam that recovered the body from Pathalakarandi.

Tessy was cremated after the autopsy was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Police said family problems pushed Tessy to take the extreme step. The couple have a nine-year-old daughter. Aravind is an autorickshaw driver.