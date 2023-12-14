Income Tax raids in Kozhikode, Malappuram: Rs 45 cr, documents of illegal investments seized

Kozhikode: Income Tax Department officials on Thursday raided the firms and residences of builders and architects in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Around Rs 45 crore and documents of illegal investments were seized, said officials.



As per reports, officials seized Rs 18 crore from the residence of Nirman group's owner at Manjeri in Malappuram. Documents of illegal investments were also seized from the residence of Ganesh, a builder from Kozhikode. The documents contained details of investments up to Rs 5 crore.

Around Rs 27 lakh was seized from architect Shabeer Saleel's office, according to sources.