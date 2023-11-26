Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NIA conducts raid in Kozhikode, 3 other states in Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind module case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2023 08:54 PM IST
National Investigation Agency.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind module case. According to a press release, the central agency seized incriminating documents and digital devices, including mobile phones and SIM cards, in the case. 

In Kerala, the raid was conducted in Kozhikode. As per reports, the inspection was held near South Beach in Kozhikode Town, in the house of migrant workers. 

The raids also revealed links of the suspects, whose premises were searched, with Pakistan-based handlers. According to NIA, these suspects were in contact with the handlers and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

RELATED ARTICLES

The raids were conducted in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, apart from Kerala. 

According to NIA, the case was initially registered on July 14, 2022, in Patna, Bihar following the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish, who was the admin of a WhatsApp group called 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', which was created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain. 

"The accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group, which was also active on other social media platforms such as Telegram and BiP Messenger. Aimed at radicalising impressionable youth in the name of the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects, according to NIA investigations," stated the release.

As per the NIA probe, Marghoob was trying to motivate the group members with an ulterior objective of raising 'Sleeper Cells' for carrying out terrorist activities across India. Investigations in the case are continuing.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.