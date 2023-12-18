Kanhangad youth dies in bike crash 18 years after borewell mishap kills brother

Kanhangad: In a tragic accident, a youth was killed in a bike accident almost 18 years after his six-year-old brother died in a borewell mishap here.

Rahul Das (24), son of late Mohan Das and Vinodini, died near Chemmattamvayal Excise Office after hitting a divider.

Rahul Das, a courier service employee, was returning home after work on Sunday at 11 pm when the accident occurred. The seriously injured youth was admitted to Kannur Baby Memorial Hospital after first aid at the district hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

Eighteen years ago Rahul's six-year-old brother Praful died after falling into a borewell in Chemmattamvayal. Though the rescue operation lasted for hours, Praful was already dead by the time he was taken out. After Praful's death, the government provided a house to the family. The child's mother Vinodini was given a job as a sweeper in Kanhangad district hospital.

After Rahul Das's father Mohandas passed away due to a heart attack five years ago, the responsibility of the family fell on his two remaining sons. The couple's eldest son is Vishal Das. The Hosdurg police have gone to Kannur to complete inquest proceedings.