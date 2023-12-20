Malayalam
Congress marches against Left govt turn violent across Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 20, 2023 02:54 PM IST Updated: December 20, 2023 02:59 PM IST
Police used water canons five times to disperse the crowd. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Wednesday launched a series of agitations across the state against the ruling front and the incidents of violence during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme.

The Youth Congress march to the Kerala Secretariat here turned violent. The police prevented the activists from climbing over the Secretariat wall and entering inside. They used water cannon five times to disperse the crowd.
Agitators vandalised the boards placed in front of the secretariat as part of the Navakerala Sadas. 

Police lathi-charged at protestors and arrested them following an altercation between the two groups. Police were deployed near the wall inside the secretariat to prevent activists from entering.

The Youth Congress workers placed a banner titled 'Is Chief Minister goon?' in front of the Secretariat. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil are participating in the march. 

There was also widespread tension in the Congress marches, to police stations across the state, against the attacks by police and CPM workers on the Youth Congress and KSU activists who protested against the Nava Kerala Sadas. The march was organised to 564 police stations in the state. The march organised to the City Police Commissioner's office in Ernakulam also turned violent.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil also participated in the protest. Photo: Manorama Online

The police fired water cannons three times to disperse the activists. Hundreds of activists, including women, are participating in the protest under the leadership of Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

