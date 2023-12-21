'Deserter' cop dies by suicide in Thrissur

Thrissur: A civil police officer has died by suicide in Thrissur, making it the second such case in two months in the district. The deceased – Adish (40) – who was a police driver of the Thrissur AR Camp, was found hanging in his home in Attupuram near Perumballissery.

Adish had been declared a 'deserter' by the police force for continuously absenting himself from work without citing any reason since October 2022. A police officer is considered a deserter if they intentionally or secretly absent themselves from service with the intent of not returning.

Cherpu police reached the officer's house and started legal proceedings. The reason for suicide is yet to be known.

On October 15, another civil police officer with the Thrissur Town West police station was found hanging inside the station premises. Kollam native Geethu Krishnan, who was on night duty, was found hanging in the restroom of the station the next day at 7 am. Geethu was under mental stress due to financial issues.