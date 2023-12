Thiruvananthapuram: A differently-abled girl was found dead in a well at Chirayinkeezhu here on Thursday. The deceased is identified as Anushka (8), a native of Chilambu in Chirayinkeezhu. Her mother Mini surrendered before the police on Thursday and confessed to the murder. As per her statement, she pushed Anushka into the well.



According to reports, Mini and Anushka went missing onTuesday.