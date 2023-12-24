Case against Kerala CM's gunman, security officers for lathi-charging Youth Cong activists

Alappuzha: The Kerala Police have registered a case against the gunman and security officers assigned to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Gunman Anil Kumar and security officers S Sandeep and three others are the accused. Anil Kumar and Sandeep and accused number one and two respectively.

According to the FIR, two accused assaulted Youth Congress activists Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas at the traffic signal near the General Hospital around 4 pm on December 15 after they had been brought under control by police officers. The duo had protested against the CM on the roadside.

The first accused got down from a patrol vehicle that followed the CM's vehicle and hit the Youth Congress activists with lathi and hurled abuses, the FIR said. Sandeep, who was in a vehicle that followed Anil's also hit the activists with a lathi.

Ajay and Thomas sustained serious injuries to their heads and hands, the FIR states. Sub Inspector K R Biju is the investigating officer. A complaint was registered by Thomas, who is a district president of the KSU.

CM Vijayan had justified the actions of Anil Kumar and Sandeep.