Kerala Chief Minister’s gunman flouted at least 3 rules while assaulting protesters

Alappuzha: The controversies surrounding the Nava Kerala Sadas assumed new dimensions on Saturday after the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman started hitting protesters with a stick hidden in the escort vehicle.



The CM's gunman Anil Kumar hit protesting Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in Kannur and Alappuzha and also held a newspaper photographer in Idukki by the scruff of his neck. The CM's escort personnel including Sandeep joined the assault. Since the duty of the gunman is to accompany the Chief Minister at all times, stepping out of the escort vehicle after the passing of the CM's vehicle involves a violation of rules.

CM's security team

The Chief Minister has three gunmen and five ring round personnel. All of them have pistols in their hands. Personal security officers are called 'ring round' personnel. They work in the Chief Minister's residence and office. One gunmen has to accompany the Chief Minister at all times. They are duty-bound to accompany the VVIP wherever he travels. They must carry a pistol with them and not a stick or lathi. The gunman is authorised to shoot if someone attempts to attack the VVIP and there is no other way to save the person’s life. If the assailants come with deadly weapons, they can be stopped by force. However, if there is a threat to life while the VVIP is travelling in a vehicle, care must be taken to first move the vehicle away from the conflict site, according to the Blue Book of the Central Government.

Violations

Almost all major rules were violated by the Chief Minister's gunman Anil Kumar in Alappuzha during the journey of the Nava Kerala bus.

Travelling in another vehicle: Instead of accompanying the VVIP to ensure his safety, Anil Kumar travelled behind him in another vehicle. When the Chief Minister's vehicle passed the protesters, instead of following it, he stopped the vehicle and jumped out with a stick to hit the protesters. In Kannur, when the Youth Congressmen who showed black flags against the Chief Minister’s bus were caught and beaten up by DYFI men, the gunman was also present at the spot with a stick. The duty of escort policemen is to travel at the either end of the Chief Minister's vehicle. In case he comes out of the vehicle, they must form a security cordon around him. The accompanying policemen, including Sandeep, violated these rules while assaulting the protesters. Lathicharge without uniform: Anil Kumar also violated the rule that policemen should not lathicharge unless they are in uniform. Weapon used not specified in manual: The gunman used a stick, longer than the lathi used by policemen, which could be wielded from inside the car. Carrying weapons not specified in the police manual in the escort vehicle of the Chief Minister is also a serious violation of rules.

Anil Kumar: From Nayanar's staffer to Pinarayi's bodyguard

Anil Kumar, a 1993 batch policeman, hails from Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. A staunch CPM supporter, Anilkumar who served on the staff of EK Nayanar, became Pinarayi Vijayan’s gunman in 2001. The government had given special protection to Pinarayi Vijayan, who was then the State secretary of the CPM.

CM justifies gunman

The CM has justified his gunman saying that acted based on the security detail. Though he did not specifically mention the Alappuzha incident, Pinarayi said the gunman's reaction was based on his brief to keep the chief minister safe during public events.

After the Chief Minister justified the actions of his bodyguards, Youth Congress workers took out a protest march to the house in Thiruvananthapuram of Sandeep belonging to the escort squad.

The Leader of the Opposition warned that if the criminals, who are taken along by the Chief Minister in the name of police personnel, continue the attacks, the Congress would launch a 'rescue mission'. Meanwhile, the City Police Commissioner has issued an order for providing security to the house of the gunmen Anil Kumar and Sandeep.