Kerala CM's gunman summoned for assault against Youth Congress, KSU workers

Alappuzha: A notice has been issued to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel to appear for questioning in a case related to the assault of KSU and Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra.



The CM's gunman Anil Kumar had hit protesting Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in Kannur and Alappuzha and also held a newspaper photographer in Idukki by the scruff of his neck. The CM's escort personnel including S Sandeep joined the assault.

The Alappuzha South Police station issued notices to the gunman Anil Kumar and security personnel S Sandeep to appear before it on Monday. Anil Kumar is the first accused and Sandeep is the second accused in the case.

A case was registered against both of them as per the court order. There was severe criticism against the police for not summoning them for questioning even after registering a case.

According to the FIR, at 4pm on December 15, complainants Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas, who were shouting anti-government slogans at the Nava Kerala Sadas cavalcade, were stopped by the police and beaten up. According to the FIR, Anil Kumar, who came out of the escort vehicle that arrived after the Chief Minister's vehicle had left, assaulted Ajay and Thomas with a lathi near the traffic signal at the General Hospital junction, injuring them. Sandeep, who came in the escort vehicle, also lathi-charged at them. The FIR also states that Ajay and Thomas suffered serious injuries on their heads and limbs due to the assault. The CM had justified his gunman saying that he acted based on the security detail.