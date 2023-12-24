Malayalam
Amid criticism for attending KCBC's Xmas celebration with BJP's Surendran, priests visit Sadiqali Thangal with cake

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2023 09:09 PM IST Updated: December 24, 2023 09:16 PM IST
panakad-sadiqali-thangal-christmas-celebrations
Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty receive a cake from Fr Mathew Nirappel of St Thomas Church, Malappuram. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Amid criticism from various quarters over taking part in the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's Christmas celebration along with BJP state president K Surendran, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal received priests from churches in the neighbourhood, visiting him to convey their Christmas wishes with cake, at his residence on Sunday. Thangal said these kinds of inter-religious rituals were imperative to preserving communal harmony in society.

Earlier, the CPM's K T Jaleel mocked Thangal in a Facebook post for sharing the dais with Surendran. He said it looks like Thangal would reach Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Ram temple on the eve itself if invited. The post irked the KCBC and it rebuked Jaleel's remarks.

Besides Jaleel, Samastha Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) leader Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu wrote on Facebook about how it was unacceptable for a Muslim man to participate in the rituals of another religion. "According to Islam, taking part in the celebrations of other religions is unacceptable. A Muslim can take part in such celebrations as part of maintaining religious harmony. But a known person like Thangal should refrain from attending such events,” a Samastha leader, requesting anonymity, told Onmanorama.

Though Thangal ignored Jaleel's remarks, he reiterated the importance of religious harmony on festive occasions. "Priests from nearby churches have been visiting Panakkad and gifting cakes for years. Such bonds between religions are a necessity,” said Thangal.

panakad-sadiqali-thangal-k-surendran-xmas-celebrations
Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and BJP state president K Surendran cut a cake as part of the Christmas celebrations of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council. Photo: Special Arrangement

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who also attended the event, stressed the importance of such rituals. He said this kind of harmony should continue for the peaceful existence of society.

