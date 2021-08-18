Kunhalikutty siphoned off crores from co-op bank in Malappuram: Jaleel

Malappuram: Continuing his tirade against former Kerala minister and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, K T Jaleel, MLA, alleged the former had pocketed Rs 10 crore by indulging in clandestine transactions at A R Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district.

While speaking after inaugurating the relay fast launched by the CPM local committee in front of the bank, the Thavanur MLA said he had requested the Cooperation Minister to order a probe into the bank scam, especially regarding allotment of loans.

Kunhalikutty had been indulging in black money transactions with the connivance of the former secretary of the bank, Harikumar, Jaleel claimed training his guns on the legislator.

Alleging that Harikumar was using two accounts on behalf of Kunhalikutty, he said that Kunhalikutty and his accomplices had made Rs 10 crore by diverting money accrued as interest from benami accounts to fake accounts created by them.

Without the knowledge of depositors, crores of money have been invested in their names. Now that the Income tax Department has given show cause notice to these depositors, Kunhalikutty and his supporters are making big promises to keep them on their side, Jaleel further alleged.

On behalf of Kunhalikutty, Harikumar had invested crores of rupees in the bank accounts of deceased persons such as Sukumaran Nair and Kalyani Kutty Amma, Jaleel added.

The appointments to the vacancies in the bank are being made by Kunhalikutty and Harikumar. The seniority list is manipulated to give jobs to their favourites so that their misdeeds in the bank would not come to public notice, the former minister said.

This is one of the biggest bank frauds that has happened in Kerala. The real truth behind the scam will come to the public eye even if attempts are being made to hush up the case, Jaleel said.

He also claimed that IUML leader Abdul Rahman Randathani took Rs 50 lakh as loan from the bank last September.

Ahamed Parammel presided over the meeting. Party district secretariat member Velayudhan Vallikunnu, T.Prabhakaran, K.P.Manoj, M.Krishnan and E.Vasu spoke on the occasion.

On Wednesday, the Kunnumpuram branch committee staged a protest before the bank.