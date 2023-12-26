Drunk woman arrested for assaulting cop, attacking onlookers in Thalassery

Kannur: A woman was arrested for attacking a sub-inspector in Thalassery under the influence of alcohol on Monday night. The accused, Raseena of Kulibazar, assaulted SI Deepthi while she was being taken for medical examination. An accused in several cases, Raseena attempted to attack onlookers as well, as per reports.

An inebriated Raseena reached Thalassery with her friend and turned violent on the people in the area. The police, who reached the spot after receiving a complaint, arrested the duo. Raseena attacked SI Deepthi while being taken to the Thalassery General Hospital for medical examination.

The accused was produced in court and remanded for 14 days. As per reports, this is not the first time Raseena has created trouble under the influence of alcohol.