Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Drunk woman arrested for assaulting cop, attacking onlookers in Thalassery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2023 07:58 AM IST
drunk-woman-thalassery
A video grab of Raseena attacking onlookers at Thalassery.
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A woman was arrested for attacking a sub-inspector in Thalassery under the influence of alcohol on Monday night. The accused, Raseena of Kulibazar, assaulted SI Deepthi while she was being taken for medical examination. An accused in several cases, Raseena attempted to attack onlookers as well, as per reports.

An inebriated Raseena reached Thalassery with her friend and turned violent on the people in the area. The police, who reached the spot after receiving a complaint, arrested the duo. Raseena attacked SI Deepthi while being taken to the Thalassery General Hospital for medical examination.

The accused was produced in court and remanded for 14 days. As per reports, this is not the first time Raseena has created trouble under the influence of alcohol.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.