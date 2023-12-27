6 Kerala Adivasi Gotras selected for Rs 24,000 crore central govt tribal scheme

Kochi: Six Adivasi Gotras from Kerala were selected as beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), a campaign meant to raise awareness and ensure hundred per cent saturation of government schemes in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).



The project aims to uplift 75 PVTG habitations throughout the country by earmarking Rs 24,104 crore. Of this Rs 15,336 crore is from central grants and Rs 8,768 crore will be the state’s contribution. The construction of houses, roads, hostels, health centres public toilets, and Anganwadis will be taken up as part of the project apart from ensuring electricity and water supply.

The selected Gotras are:

1. Koragas of Kasargod

2. Kattunayakan tribes in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts

3. Cholanaikkan tribe in Nilamboor

4. Kurumbars of Attapadi

5. Kadars in Palakkad

6. Makkalapara in Thrissur

Though the fund allocation is envisaged in the ratio of 60 per cent by the centre and the rest by the states, some initiatives will be fully funded by the union government.

Nine departments including electricity, education, local administration, water supplies, health, skill development, child welfare, labour, and forests will function as Scheduled Tribe nodal agencies for the initiative.

A monitoring committee with the Chief Secretary at the state level and Collectors at the district level will be set up to oversee the projects.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan will be implemented in 18 states including Kerala and Andaman Nicobar islands. Union ministers had presided over a Secretary-level meeting held in New Delhi last week to chalk out details of the project.

Though a majority of states had sent the Chief Secretaries for the meeting, Kerala was represented by a Principal Secretary-level officer and high-ranking officials of various departments.