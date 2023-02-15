Wayanad tribal labourer assaulted by landowner for asking Rs 100 extra in wages

A tribal labourer in Kerala's Wayanad district suffered serious facial injuries in an alleged assault by a landowner for demanding Rs 100 extra in wages for plucking pepper.

Babu, a resident of the Neerchal Colony at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, lost three teeth and suffered other facial injuries in the alleged attack by Arun of Karuvalam House, Manjappara.

Babu has also alleged that Arun offered him Rs 1,000 and demanded that he withdraw the case and say he was injured in a fall.

"I said I need Rs 100 more in wages. Then, he stomped on my face and beat me," Babu told mediapersons, showing the injuries on his face.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday. However, it was an SC/ST promoter who notified the police. Babu was admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Arun, who is absconding, has been booked under the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.