Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Thrissur man held with MDMA, hash oil he had planned to sell on New Year's Eve

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Kothott Veettil Ajith, the accused. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The Thrissur City Police have arrested a 27-year-old man with synthetic drugs worth lakhs, which he allegedly planned to sell on New Year's Eve.

Kothott Veettil Ajith, a native of Mangad near Kunnamkulam, was taken into custody Thursday morning while he was travelling in a bus from Bengaluru to Thrissur.

The police team seized 40 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug in crystalline form, and 15 small bottles of hash oil.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the police, the accused planned to sell the drugs at tattoo centres, shopping malls and college hostels in the vicinity of Thrissur district.

A case had been registered against the accused at the Kunnamkulam Police Station in 2016 for selling cannabis to schoolchildren. He was also involved in a murder attempt in 2022. The police said they had been monitoring the accused for several months.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.