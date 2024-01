Kochi: Unidentified miscreants vandalised an office of the Youth Congress in Kolenchery here on Tuesday. The office, situated in the Panchayat Shopping Complex at the private bus stand, was attacked around 7 pm. As per reports, six windows of the office were broken.

Meanwhile, the Congress blamed the attack on the DYFI, the CPM's youth organisation. The office room was locked at the time of the incident.

Both Congress and Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the attack on the office.