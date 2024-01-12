Kerala police issues contempt of court against WhatsApp for refusing info

Thiruvananthapuram: A notice of contempt of court was issued to the messenger app WhatsApp, for the first time in the country, accusing refusal of information on a defamation case. The notice was sent by the Kerala police to the head of WhatsApp in India.



The cyber police here at first received a complaint from a woman, a native of Kilimanoor. According to the complainant, indecent posts about her were circulating on WhatsApp and she sought necessary actions against it. Following this, police asked for details of the person, who initially posted the indecent messages, from the messaging platform. But WhatsApp refused to provide the information on grounds of its end-to-end encryption policy.

Subsequently, citing the recent IT amendment by the central government, the police sent a fresh notice to the chief of WhatsApp in India, with an order from the additional chief judicial magistrate. As per this notice, the WhatsApp officials could even face an arrest if they fail to share the requested information by the police - that is of the person who posted the defamatory message against the women from Kilimanoor.

Financial frauds through Telegram

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police recently sent a report to the Union Home Ministry pointing out that the maximum number of financial frauds were taking place through the Telegram messenger application. The police also accused the application of never sharing details of scammers despite multiple requests.

“Other states also have complained to the Union Home Ministry against Telegram and we have learnt that the centre will soon initiate a proper action,” said an officer of the Kerala cyber police.

Similarly, many people in Kerala have lost money to crypto exchanges. For instance, a man in Kollam was cheated of Rs 1 crore in an online scam of which Rs 30 lakh was lost to the crypto exchange Binance. Even though police ordered Binance to return the money, there was no response and officials have conveyed the matter to the Centre.

The central government had recently banned nine foreign crypto exchanges also for carrying out money laundering. The banned exchanges included Binance, KuCoin, Huobi and Kraken.