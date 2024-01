Kollam: Salim Mannel, vice-president of Thodiyoor Grama Panchayat, reportedly died in a commotion on Friday.

According to the police, Mannel (60) had been mediating a family problem at Palolikulangara when he was assaulted.

The local police have registered a case in the death of the CPM leader, who was a representative of the Puliyoor Vanchi West ward.