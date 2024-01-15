Kottayam woman found dead inside train's toilet

Vaikkom: A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside the toilet of the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train on Monday morning. The deceased is Suraja S Nair, daughter of the late Surendran Nair in Kottayam's Arattunkulangara.



The passengers reportedly saw the body when the train reached Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, she died of a heart attack. Her body is being kept at a hospital in Jolarpettai. Suraja's relatives have already left for the hospital

According to the relatives of the woman, she was on the way home after visiting her sister in Odisha. She is survived by her husband Jeevan.