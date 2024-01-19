14-year-old pregnant in Wayanad, youth arrested for repeated sexual assault

Wayanad: A 14-year-old girl, who underwent repeated sexual assault from a 21-year-old man, was found pregnant. The accused, Manivarnan, is a resident of Mathikkad Estate at Kutta in Coorg, Karnataka. He was arrested from his house at Kutta, on Friday, under charges of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Cops said that the alleged crime occurred in September 2023. The victim was then a bystander of her mother, who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi. The accused had acquainted the girl, entrapped her with high promises, and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults.

Even though the girl hid the incident secret at first, it came to light when she failed to hide her pregnancy. Subsequently, the victims' parents filed a complaint against Manivarnan.

A police team headed by Abdul Karim, Inspector, Mananthavadi police station, booked Manivarnan under various sections of the POCSO Act as well as sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).