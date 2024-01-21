Woman, two children found dead in a Kozhikode well

Kozhikode: A 32-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in a well at Thiruvalloor near Vadakara on Sunday. The deceased are Akhila (32), sons Kashyap (6) and Vaibhav (6 months). It is suspected that she jumped into the well tying her children to her body.



Her husband started looking for them when calls to Akhila's phone went unanswered. In the ensuing search, they were found in the well.

Though Fire Force personnel shifted them out to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead. The bodies have been shifted to the district government hospital in Vadakara.