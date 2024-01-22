Fundraising in Muthanga martyr's name without his family's knowledge, allege Janu, Geethanandan

Kozhikode: Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leaders C K Janu and M Geethanandan on Monday alleged that the ongoing fundraising campaign in the name of Muthanga agitation martyr Joggi is being done without his family's knowledge or with the approval of other commanders of the struggle.

At a press conference, they said that Praseetha Azhikode, who came to the limelight after she alleged corruption charges against Janu, and the charitable trust she runs Snehakkoodu have been raising funds purportedly to construct a memorial for Joggi and a research centre in his name in Wayanad.

"She has even used Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty's name to raise money. She has circulated a photo on social media claiming that the IUML leader has inaugurated the fund collection campaign. We will move court against her and the Trust she has set up," they said.

"This woman has no connection to Muthanga agitation or activities for the tribal people as she claims. If anyone is trying to make a memorial for Joggi or starting to collect funds for such a venture, the people behind the agitation must be informed. There is a memorial at Thakarappadi in Muthanga," said Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha state coordinator Geethanandan. "We are afraid Kunhalikkutty was tricked into endorsing this scam. We will send a letter to the Muslim League regarding this. The party and Kunhalikutty should issue a clarification," he added.

"Praseeda is trying to make money using Joggi's martyrdom. She is a wanted criminal in POCSO and drug cases. Strangely, police are not trying to arrest her," said Gothra Mahasabha President Janu. "She must give the amount she collected to Joggi's family," she demanded.

"She claims the memorial would be built at Chaligadha in Manandavadi where Joggi's son lives. Neither he nor the ooru mooppan (village elder) are aware of any such plan," she said and added that Praseetha was collecting the funds in her personal bank account.

The 21st anniversary of the Muthanga agitation and remembrance of Joggi and G Asokan will be held at Thakarappadi, Muthanga on February 19, they announced.

Praseetha hits back

Reacting to the allegation, Praseetha said Janu and Geethanandan have come together on the wishes of the BJP. "They were not on good terms for years. Now they have come together to make the allegation at the behest of the saffron party," she said.

She threatened she would file another case against BJP state President K Surendran and reveal many secrets about the Muthanga agitation.

She said she started collecting funds for the memorial in December 2023. "IUML leader P K Kunhalikkutty gave us the first contribution," she clarified.

"They alleged that I collect funds in my personal bank account. But the money goes into a joint account in which the office bearers of Snehakoodu are signatories. There are no legal hurdles in a Trust collecting funds for a memorial for Joggy," she said.

"I have been a social worker who works for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe people for the past 12 years. When we had planned a study centre-cum-library for the tribal kids in Wayanad, we thought it would be apt to give it Joggy's name.

"Janu said I am an accused in the POCSO case. There is not even a petty case against me. There is a case against my son, filed by his wife, alleging abuse when they were in relation. Even then, she was forced by the BJP to file a case against us," Praseetha said.

Praseetha was the treasurer of the Janathipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP), a political party Janu founded in 2016. But the camaraderie soured after Praseetha alleged that Janu accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from BJP state President K Surendran for her return to the NDA fold before the state assembly elections in 2021.

Praseetha also released an audio clip of a telephone conversation to substantiate her argument. That year, Janu contested from the Sultan Bathery constituency representing NDA.