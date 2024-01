Thiruvananthapuram: A man was killed here after a lorry transporting an elephant struck his motorbike. The accident occurred at 9 am at the end portion of an elevated national highway in Kazhakoottam.



Naseer (61), a native of Karichara, Pallipuram, suffered fatal head injuries after the rear wheel of the lorry went over his head, breaking the helmet.

The lorry was en route from Vizhinjam to Panathura, heading towards Kollam, when it collided with Naseer's motorbike.