Three injured as elephant attacks jeep in Attappady

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST
The three people in the jeep, attacked by an elephant in Attappady, escaped with minor injuries. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Attappady: A wild elephant attacked a jeep and upturned in Chindakki here on Thursday, injuring the driver and two passengers.
The three escaped with minor injuries. The attack happened in an area that has not witnessed many such incidents in the past, Manorama News reported.

Chandran, the driver of the jeep, apparently tried to stop the vehicle spotting the elephant, but the animal charged at it even before the vehicle came to a stop. Though the area doesn't have much mobile coverage, the injured managed to inform others, who rescued them later.

