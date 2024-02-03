Thrissur youth who suffered severe burns during fireworks succumbs

Thrissur: A young man, who was undergoing treatment after sustaining burns during the fireworks as part of a church celebration passed away here on Saturday morning.

Sreekanth, the 24-year-old Pariyaram resident, was severely injured during the ‘ambu thirunal’ held in St George Church at Pariyaram in the district.

Sreekanth was sitting on his bike in front of the church chapel, watching the fireworks on January 27 evening. Unfortunately, crackers fell on the fuel tank of his bike.

In the ensuing explosion, Sreekanth sustained over 60 per cent burns. Sreekanth’s friend, who accompanied him was saved as he had entered the shop opposite the chapel to purchase meat.

Sreekanth was first rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. His internal organs were severely injured in the burns and he breathed his last on Saturday morning while undergoing an emergency surgery.

He was a weldor. Sreekanth leaves behind his mother Indira and brother Sreekuttan.