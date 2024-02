Kasaragod: A businessman, who won a lottery of Rs 70 lakh last year, was found dead on Sunday. K Vivek Shetty (37) of Bankarakunnil, a trader in Nellikunnil, was found hanging in his shop.



Vivek Shetty received Rs 70 lakh prize of Kerala lottery four months ago. The police said that he had no financial problems. The police are examining other reasons for the suicide.

He is the son of Timpanna Shetty and Dhawani. Wife: Aarti. Son: Anvi. Siblings: K Puneeth Rajshetty, Vidya.