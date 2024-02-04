LS Polls: Pannyan vs Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram?

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is actively discussing their candidacy prioritising senior leaders.

In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, the name of the former MP, Pannyan Raveendran, is being considered. In case he declines, Minister GR Anil could likely be the party's choice.



The incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor will enter the fray for the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to nominate a national leader for the contest.

In Thrissur, the CPI may nominate former minister VS Sunilkumar. A tight triangular fight is anticipated, with Congress potentially fielding the sitting MP TN Prathapan and the BJP considering actor and former MP Suresh Gopi.

In Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi currently represents the constituency, might involve fielding unexpected candidates by the major parties. Rumours are there as CPI has plans to field Annie Raja in the constituency

In Mavelikara, CPI youth wing leader CA Arun Kumar is expected to run against the sitting Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh.

These preliminary decisions regarding CPI candidates for the Lok Sabha were discussed at a national leadership meeting in Hyderabad. The Kerala State Council will make the final determinations.

The CPI has criticized Rahul Gandhi for his candidacy in Wayanad, despite both parties being allies on the 'INDIA' front. This tussle will be discussed at the national level as well. Overall, the CPI and the Left Front aspire to field candidates with strong chances of victory to maximize their seat count in the parliament.