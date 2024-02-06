Dr Vandana Das murder: HC dismisses parents' plea seeking CBI probe

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the murder of Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital House Surgeon Dr Vandan Das. The court also rejected accused G Sandeep's bail plea in the case. The petition, filed by Vandana's parents, claimed the current police investigation was ineffective.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, quashing the order, observed the petitioners have no allegations of criminal motives other than the failure on the part of the police and, hence, there was no need for a CBI investigation.

The government had submitted to the court there was no need for a CBI investigation as the police probe into the case was efficient. The government also told the court it was ready to listen to Vandana's parents if they had any grievances.

It was on the night of May 10, 2023, that Vandana was stabbed to death by Sanddep, who was brought to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for medical examination by the police. In the petition filed by Vandana's parents K G Mohandas and T Vasanthakumari, they alleged lapses on the part of the police in carrying out the investigation.