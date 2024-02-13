Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

7-year-old boy critical after being run over by car in Aluva; probe on to trace vehicle that sped away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2024 10:56 PM IST
Graphic image (viewer discretion advised): The screengrab from a CCTV footage shows the boy (blurred) on the road before being run over by the car.
Topic | Ernakulam

A seven-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was run over by a car at Kuttamassery in Aluva on Tuesday.

The police have launched a probe for the car that did not stop after hitting the boy, who had fell out of an auto rode by his father.

The boy sustained injuries to his head and body and is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the police refused to intervene right away and told the family to file a complaint first.

From a CCTV footage of the incident, vehicles can be seen passing in a line when the boy falls down and the car running over him.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE