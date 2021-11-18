Death of two models in car accident in Kochi | Timeline

Kochi: Investigation into the last hours of two fashion models killed in a car accident on the Ernakulam Bypass early on November 1 is now on following revelations that another vehicle had trailed them and unsavoury incidents had likely occurred at a high-end hotel from where they had commenced their last trip. The hotelier, Roy Joseph Vayalat, was arrested along with five employees on Wednesday night as it became clear that they had destroyed digital evidence showing the presence of the two women Ansy Kabeer and Anjana Shajan as well as other guests at a DJ party.

Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were heading to Thrissur after a late-night party at the No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi when their car crashed into the median after hitting a two-wheeler at Chakkaraparambu on the Vyttila-Edappally stretch of the Ernakulam Bypass early on November 1. While the models were killed instantly, their friend Mohammad Ashiq died a few days later.

Here is the timeline of the events hours before the accident and the subsequent developments.