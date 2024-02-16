Missing children found dead in Kollam river

Kollam: Two boys who went missing from Pattazhi here on Thursday were found dead in Kallada river. The deceased are Adithyan (14) and Amal (14), ninth-standard students of Sri Vidyadiraja School at Vendar. It is suspected that the duo drowned in the river.



Their bodies were recovered from Arattupuzha bridge on Friday morning. Pathanapuram police reached the spot and initiated proceedings to recover the bodies with the help of fire force personnel.

A search was launched for the boys as they didn't return home from school on Thursday.