Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Missing children found dead in Kollam river

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2024 09:21 AM IST
Amal and Adithyan. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Two boys who went missing from Pattazhi here on Thursday were found dead in Kallada river. The deceased are Adithyan (14) and Amal (14), ninth-standard students of Sri Vidyadiraja School at Vendar. It is suspected that the duo drowned in the river. 

Their bodies were recovered from Arattupuzha bridge on Friday morning. Pathanapuram police reached the spot and initiated proceedings to recover the bodies with the help of fire force personnel.

A search was launched for the boys as they didn't return home from school on Thursday. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE