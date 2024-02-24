Thiruvalla man who used spy cam to record a family's bathroom visuals held from police quarters

A 30-year-old man from Muthoor in Thiruvalla, who used a spy cam to record bathing visuals of the members of a family, was arrested from a police quarters, where he had been hiding.

Prinu, the accused, had been on the run since December 16 when the family learned about his act after the pen spy cam he used slipped into the bathroom.

On accessing the memory card in the spy cam, the family learned that Prinu had captured the bathing visuals of three persons, including a minor girl. Soon after the incident came to light, Prinu went into hiding.

The investigators said the accused had evaded arrest for so long with the help of his sister and brother-in-law, Arun Babu, who is a policeman. Babu has also been booked for aiding the accused.

Prinu told the police that he stayed at a hideout in Pazhani and then at Anakallu near Malampuzha. He moved into the police quarters at Changanassery on February 4.